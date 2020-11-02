Stock Alert: Flour Corporation 8% Higher; Co. Names New CEO

(RTTNews) - Shares of engineering and construction company Flour Corporation (FLR) are rising more than 8% Monday morning at $12.31.

The company today said that David E. Constable, a member of the Fluor Board of Directors, has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2021.

"He brings 30 years of insight to Fluor's business, strategy and operations, having held various leadership roles within the company from 1982 to 2011, before returning as a Board member in 2019," Fluor said.

Constable succeeds Carlos Hernandez, who will retire as CEO and a member of the company's Board at the end of the year.

Flour stock has been trading in the range of $2.85- $20.90 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.