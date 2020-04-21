Stock Alert: FLIR Systems Uptick Continues

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) are climbing more than 8% Tuesday morning, continuing the momentum from yesterday. Monday the stock rose more than 7% on the back of the news that Amazon is using FLIR thermal cameras at its warehouses to screen workers of fever, an early symptom of Covid-19.

FLIR is currently trading at $42.39. It has traded in the range of 23.85- $59.44 in the last 52-weeks.

