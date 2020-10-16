Stock Alert: Flex Rises 13%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) are currently gaining nearly 13% after it announced a collaborative project agreement with LeddarTech.

FLEX is currently trading at $14.19, up $1.62 or 12.89%, on the Nasdaq.

LeddarTech and Flex have agreed to develop a LiDAR evaluation kit and related service offering for design, development, and manufacturing of automotive LiDAR sensors.

Flex provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

