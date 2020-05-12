Markets
IFF

Stock Alert: Flavors & Fragrances Rises 6% On Upbeat Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), that makes flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products, are rising more than 5% Tuesday after reporting upbeat first-quarter results.

The company is gaining during the coronavirus pandemic as the majority of its revenue comes from packaged food, beverage, and personal care and hygiene products.

Adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.59.

Net sales for the quarter increased 4% year-over-year to $1.35 billion. The consensus estimate was at $1.31 billion.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock is currently trading at $140.90. It has traded in the range of 92.14- $152.95 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IFF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular