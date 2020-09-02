Stock Alert: Fiverr International Down 9%

(RTTNews) - Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are down more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade. There was no specific announcement from the company that could influence the share movement.

The stock is currently at $112.81, down 9.98 percent from the previous close of $125.31 on a volume of 1,121,157. The shares have traded in a range of $105.25 to $125.28, during the last 52 weeks, on average volume of 803,649.

Last week, the online marketplace company had launched 'The Shift,' a resource hub, including a website developer matching experience, inspiring case studies, and expert advice for businesses in need of digital transformation.

In the first week of August, Fiverr had recorded a narrower second-quarter loss of $124K from loss of $9.353 million in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter nearly doubled to $47.13 million from $25.91 million last year. Further, the company had raised full-year revenue guidance.

