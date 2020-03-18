Markets
FIVE

Stock Alert: Five Below Quarterly Results Today

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Specialty discount store chain Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is set to report its fourth-quarter results on March 18, after market close.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast earnings of $1.94 on revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter.

In January, the company had reported that holiday sales for the period from November 3, 2019 through January 4, 2020, had increased 13.4% to $596.6 million from $526.1 million in the comparable period last year. However, the stock has been tumbling in the past one month with nearly 50% loss amidst coronavirus scare. After touching the 52-week low of $55.13 on Monday,the stock rose $7.05 or $12.33% yesterday before closing at $64.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FIVE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular