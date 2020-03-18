Stock Alert: Five Below Quarterly Results Today

(RTTNews) - Specialty discount store chain Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is set to report its fourth-quarter results on March 18, after market close.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast earnings of $1.94 on revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter.

In January, the company had reported that holiday sales for the period from November 3, 2019 through January 4, 2020, had increased 13.4% to $596.6 million from $526.1 million in the comparable period last year. However, the stock has been tumbling in the past one month with nearly 50% loss amidst coronavirus scare. After touching the 52-week low of $55.13 on Monday,the stock rose $7.05 or $12.33% yesterday before closing at $64.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.