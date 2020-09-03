Stock Alert: Five Below Is Above 7% On Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty discount stores chain Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) are rising more than 7% Thursday morning on positive earnings surprise.

Earnings for the second quarter increased to $29.6 million or $0.53 per share from $28.8 million or $0.51 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 2.1% to $426.1 million from $417.4 million last year.

FIVE is currently trading at $125.29. It has traded in the range of $47.53- $137.96 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.