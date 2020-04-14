Stock Alert: FIS Edges Up As Co. Raises View

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) shares are slightly gaining as the company bettered its earnings outlook for the first quarter.

The financial services technology company now expects its first-quarter earnings in a range of loss per share of $0.10 to breakeven, compared to loss of $0.15 to $0.00 per share it provided earlier. It had reported earnings of $0.45 per share last year.

The shares are currently at $124.08, up 0.39 percent from its previous close of $123.60.

