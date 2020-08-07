Stock Alert: First Solar Up 18% On Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) are gaining over 18% on Friday morning, after the company's second-quarter earnings and revenues trumped Wall Street expectations.

FSLR is currently trading at $76.11, up $11.65 or 18.07%, on the Nasdaq.

First Solar reported second-quarter profit of $36.9 million or $0.35 per share, compared to last year's loss of $18.5 million or $0.18 per share. Net sales rose to $642.4 million from $585.0 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.23 per share on revenues of $493.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, First Solar said it has agreed to sell its North American Operations and Maintenance business to NovaSource Power Services, a portfolio company of Toronto-based private equity firm Clairvest Group Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.