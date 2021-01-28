Stock Alert: First Majestic Silver Gains 29%

(RTTNews) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are adding more than 29 percent on Thursday morning trade. Bloomberg reported that the Vancouver-based mining company won a "reprieve on criminal tax on fraud charges" in Mexico. Currently, shares are at $18.00, up 29.59 percent from the previous close of $13.89 on a volume of 12,742,165. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.17-$19.22 on average volume of 7,252,488.

