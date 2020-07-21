Stock Alert: First Hawaiian Up 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) jumped 12% on Tuesday morning. The other day, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that First Hawaiian will replace Emergent BioSolutions in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, July 24.

First Hawaiian provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers. Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the company will be added the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

FHB is currently trading at $17.54, up $2.01 or 12.94%, on the Nasdaq.

