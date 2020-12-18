Markets
Stock Alert: FinServ Acquisition Jumps 25% On Merger With Katapult

(RTTNews) - Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) are currently gaining over 25% after the special purpose acquisition company announced merger with Katapult Holding Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company.

FSRV is currently trading at $13.17, up $2.72 or 26.03%, on the Nasdaq.

Upon closing of the merger, the combined company will operate as Katapult and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "KPLT". The merger will create a combined company with enterprise value of about $1 billion.

