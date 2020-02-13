Stock Alert: Fidelity National (FIS) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) touched a 52-week high of $154.94, after the financial services technology company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The stock has been trading in a range of $104.73 - $154.94 in the past one year.

The company, today, reported Q4 GAAP net loss of $158 million or $0.26 per share versus a profit of $299 million or $0.91 per share last year. Adjusted net income was $977 million or $2.57 per share compared to $526 million or $1.60 per share last year. Revenues grew 54% to $3.34 billion from $2.17 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Q1, FY 2020 Outlook

The company sees Q1 result in the range of GAAP loss $0.15 - breakeven per share, non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 - $1.34, and revenue of $3.18 billion - $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company expects GAAP EPS in the range of $0.50 - $1.30, non-GAAP EPS of $6.17 - $6.35, and revenue of $13.6 billion - $13.7 billion. Analysts estimate earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $13.56 billion for 2020.

