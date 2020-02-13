Markets
FIS

Stock Alert: Fidelity National (FIS) Shares Hit 52-Week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) touched a 52-week high of $154.94, after the financial services technology company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The stock has been trading in a range of $104.73 - $154.94 in the past one year.

The company, today, reported Q4 GAAP net loss of $158 million or $0.26 per share versus a profit of $299 million or $0.91 per share last year. Adjusted net income was $977 million or $2.57 per share compared to $526 million or $1.60 per share last year. Revenues grew 54% to $3.34 billion from $2.17 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Q1, FY 2020 Outlook

The company sees Q1 result in the range of GAAP loss $0.15 - breakeven per share, non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 - $1.34, and revenue of $3.18 billion - $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company expects GAAP EPS in the range of $0.50 - $1.30, non-GAAP EPS of $6.17 - $6.35, and revenue of $13.6 billion - $13.7 billion. Analysts estimate earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $13.56 billion for 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular