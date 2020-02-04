Stock Alert: Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) touched a 52-week high of $176.58 on Feb. 3, 2020, and closed Monday's trading session at $170.25, up $1.43 or 0.85%. Trading volume increased to 517K versus an average volume of 311K shares.

The company is scheduled to release its Q4 results on Tuesday, Feb. 4, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

Ferrari now sees FY19 adjusted earnings per share in the range of 3.70 euros - 3.75 euros versus the prior issued outlook range of 3.50 euros - 3.70 euros. The company now expects annual revenues to be about 3.7 billion euros, compared to the prior estimation of more than 3.5 billion euros of revenues.

