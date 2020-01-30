Stock Alert: FedEx Shares Down 2%

(RTTNews) - Shares of FedEx Corp. (FDX) are losing 2 percent in morning trade on Thursday, trading at $145.07.

On Wednesday, the stock had declined $0.34 or 0.23 percent to close the trading at $148.06. The stock has been trading in a range of $137.78 to $199.32 in the past 52 weeks.

Of late, FedEx is grappling with macroeconomic issues, trade tensions and policy uncertainty. Further, the package delivery giant could be hurt by the ongoing coronarivus outbreak in China that could affect shipping volumes. Major companies have either suspended operations in China or imposed travel restrictions in the region due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In December, FedEx had reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and also lowered its full-year earnings outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.