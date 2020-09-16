Stock Alert: FedEx Gains On Higher Q1 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday as the company reported a significant increase in profit for the first quarter. Currently, shares are at $254.10, up 7.20 percent from its previous close of $236.67. The Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx reported first-quarter net income of $1.245 billion or $4.72 per share, up from $745 million or $2.84 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.283 billion or $4.87 per share.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2021 capital spending of $5.1 billion.

