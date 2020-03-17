Markets
FDX

Stock Alert: FedEx Corporation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Delivery services company FedEx Corporation (FDX) is set to release its third-quarter results today, March 17, after market close.

The stock has been sliding from January, amidst coronavirus scare with nearly 40% dip in the last two months.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast earnings of $1.43 on revenue of $16.9 billion in the third quarter.

FDX closed yesterday's trading at $90.49,down $16.14 or 15.14%, to touch a new low. It has had a 52-week high of $199.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular