Stock Alert: FedEx Corporation

(RTTNews) - Delivery services company FedEx Corporation (FDX) is set to release its third-quarter results today, March 17, after market close.

The stock has been sliding from January, amidst coronavirus scare with nearly 40% dip in the last two months.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast earnings of $1.43 on revenue of $16.9 billion in the third quarter.

FDX closed yesterday's trading at $90.49,down $16.14 or 15.14%, to touch a new low. It has had a 52-week high of $199.32.

