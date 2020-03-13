Markets
Stock Alert: Federal Signal Rises

(RTTNews) - Shares of Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) are climbing on Friday morning. Currently, the shares are at $27.73, up 6.04 percent from the its previous close of $26.15. After one of the worst rout on Thursday for the global stock-markets, shares are bouncing back. FSS opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has traded in a range of $23.82 - $35.75 for the 52-week period on average volume of 398,290.

