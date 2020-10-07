Stock Alert: Fastly Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) are rising more than 5 percent or $5.46 in Wednesday's morning trade at $105.87 despite no specific news that could influence the edge cloud platform provider's stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Congress to approve airline payroll support and other stimulus.

Meanwhile, tech companies have seen continued investor interest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fastly has traded in a range of $10.63 to $117.79 in the past 52 weeks.

