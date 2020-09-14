Stock Alert: Fastly Shares Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) shares are gaining on Monday morning trade. There is no specific news from the company that could impact market movement.

Currently, the shares are at $82.04, up 7.89 percent from its previous close of $76.04. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.63-$117.79, on average volume of 11,812,252.

On September 10, the cloud platform provider said it is available as a private listing on Google Cloud Marketplace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.