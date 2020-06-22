Stock Alert: Fastly Shares Spikes To All-time High

(RTTNews) - Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) shares climbed to new highs on Monday morning trade as there is continued investor interest in tech companies at the time of the pandemic. Recently it achieved a performance milestone of 100 terabits per second of connected edge capacity. The tech company is now proficient in processing 800 billion requests per day.

The shares are currently at its all-time peak of $70.26, up 10.21 percent from its previous close of $63.69. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.63 to $69.68 on average volume of 3,664,558.

