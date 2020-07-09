Stock Alert: Farfetch Nearing 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of online marketplace for luxury goods Farfetch Limited (FTCH) are climbing more than 9% Thursday morning ta $21.57, close to its 52-week high of $22.11. The stock had a 3-fold jump in recent months.

US stocks are rising on Thursday, and the Nasdaq Composite touched a new record high, particularly helped by tech stocks.

In the first quarter ended March 3, Farfetch had revenue growth of 90%, helped by 30.6% growth in Digital Platform Services.

