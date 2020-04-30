Stock Alert: Facebook Up 6% After Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Facebook Inc. (FB) are rising more than 6 percent or $12.01 in Thursday's morning trade at $206.20 after the social media giant reported an increase in profit for the first quarter from last year and said it is seeing "signs of stability" in ad revenues. The stock has traded in a range of $137.10 to $224.20 in the past 52 weeks.

Facebook's earnings for the quarter fell short of Wall Street estimates, while revenues beat expectations.

The company's first-quarter profit surged to $4.90 billion or $1.71 per share from $2.43 billion or $0.85 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter jumped 18 percent to $17.74 billion from $15.08 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter on revenues of $17.48 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Facebook said that like all companies, it faces a period of unprecedented uncertainty in its business outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company added that despite an initial steep decrease in advertising revenue in March, it witnessed signs of stability in the first three weeks of April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.