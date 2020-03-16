Stock Alert: Facebook Hits New 52-week Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of Facebook Inc. (FB) are losing more than 11 percent in the morning trade on Monday at $150.71, falling earlier to a new 52-week low of $146.57.

The stock has traded in a range of $146.57 to $224.20 in the past 52 weeks.

While there was no company-specific news, U.S. stocks plunged at the open on Monday, triggering a brief market-wide trading halt, amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the COVID-19, or coronavirus pandemic. Trading resumed after 15 minutes.

Facebook said Friday it is shutting down MSQRD, the AR face-filtering app that it acquired in 2016. The MSQRD app will now be removed by Facebook from Android and iOS app stores on April 13, 2020.

Last week, the UK Government announced that starting in April, it would levy 2 percent tax on revenues made from digital services like online marketplaces, search engines, social media platforms, and streaming services. Tech giants including Facebook, Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) could be affected by this new tax.

