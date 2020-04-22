Stock Alert: Facebook Gains Following Deal With India's Jio

(RTTNews) - Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) are climbing more than 5% Wednesday morning at $179.51

The social media giant today announced that it has invested $5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake in India-based Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of India's largest company Reliance Industries Limited.

"India has more than 60 million small businesses and millions of people rely on them for jobs.. With communities around the world in lockdown, many of these entrepreneurs need digital tools they can rely on to find and communicate with customers and grow their businesses. This is something we can help with -- and that's why we're partnering with Jio to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

FB has traded in the range of $137.10- $224.20 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.