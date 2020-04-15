Stock Alert: Facebook Gains 30% In A Month

(RTTNews) - Social networking giant Facebook (FB) has been trading higher after its shares touched 52-week low of $137.1 on March 18. The stock has gained nearly 30% in less than a month. FB recorded a 52-week high of $224.2 on January 29 this year.

As the world is grappled with new coronavirus, Facebook is supporting global public health community's work to keep people safe and informed during these tough times.

On April 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched an interactive experience on FB messenger to provide accurate and timely information about the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has invested $100 million in small businesses. It decided to provide free ads for global health organizations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

First-quarter results are expected to be reported on April 29. On average 39 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.8 per share on revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter.

Tuesday FB was up $3.38 or 1.93% before closing at $178.17.

