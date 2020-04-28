Markets
FFIV

Stock Alert: F5 Networks Up 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) are currently gaining over 11% on Tuesday morning. The computer networking company yesterday reported a second-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates reflecting the surge in work-from-home requirements amid the coronavirus crisis.

FFIV is currently trading at $146.31, up $15.39 or 11.76%, on the Nasdaq.

F5 Networks reported second-quarter earnings of $61.38 million or $1.00 per share, down from $116.09 million or $1.93 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $135.95 million or $2.23 per share for the period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.95 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $583.45 million from $544.90 million last year.

The company said it expects fiscal third-quarter sales between $555 million and $585 million with adjusted earnings in the range of $1.91 to $2.13 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.84 per share and revenues of $546.86 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FFIV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular