Stock Alert: F5 Networks Q2 Results Today

(RTTNews) - F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) is scheduled to report its second- quarter results today, April 27, after the market close.

F5 Networks shares have been rising after touching its 52-week low of $79.78 on March 18.It has gained nearly 60% since then. On April 24, FFIV was up $3.30 or 2.66% before closing at $127.32.

F5 Networks is software defined application services company. It develops technologiy to help manage Internet traffic including monitoring and analysis of network traffic.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of$580 million to $590 million and earnings to be in the range of $2.14 to $2.17 per share. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.95 on revenue of $559.04 million for the quarter.

In the first quarter ended December 31, 2019, revenue increased 5% to $569.3 million for the first quarter from $543.8 million in the same quarter a year ago, driven by software solutions revenue growth of 50%. Excluding items, EPS of $2.55 beat the consensus at $2.43.

