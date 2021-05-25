Markets
EYEN

Stock Alert: Eyenovia Up 10% On Positive Late-stage Study Results Of Its MicroLine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) are rising more than 10% Tuesday morning after the company announced positive top line results from the late-stage study of MicroLine for the treatment of Presbyopia.

Phase 3 study dubbed Vision-1, of the company's proprietary pilocarpine formulation, MicroLine, for the temporary improvement of near vision in adults with presbyopia, achieved its primary endpoint, the company said.

The company plans to initiate a second Phase 3 registration study, Vision-2 of MicroLine in the upcoming months.

Presbyopia is an age-related, progressive hardening of the eye's lens, causing blurred near vision.

EYEN, currently at $5.16, has been trading in the range of $2.55- $7.72 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EYEN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular