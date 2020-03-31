Stock Alert: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

(RTTNews) - Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) are surging over 55% today, after the company announced that it has received positive topline data in its study using the Ocular Bandage Gel or OBG eye drops in patients with dry eye.

OBG is a proprietary crosslinked version of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid or HA that is designed to stay longer on the corneal surface. OBG has recently demonstrated statistical significance in a pivotal study for the acceleration of wound healing in patients that have undergone photorefractive keratectomy surgery.

OBG has now demonstrated that it also helps in the treatment of patients with dry eye.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.