Stock Alert: Exxon Mobil Climbs More Than 2%

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) shares continue its rally on Thursday morning.

The company said on Thursday that it is field-testing new comprehensive Methane detection technologies at nearly 1000 sites in Texas and New Mexico to reduce emissions.

Shares are currently at $44.90, up 2.38 percent from its previous close of $43.85.

XOM has been climbing since March 23 after slipping for a few weeks. For the 52-week point, the shares have traded in a range of $30.11-$83.49 on an average volume of 34,886,030.

