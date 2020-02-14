Stock Alert: Expedia Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) are climbing more than 11% on Friday after the online travel company reported fourth-quarter earnings that surpassed the Street estimates.

Earnings for the quarter were $76 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, Expedia reported earnings $1.24 per share, that beat average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters by $0.05.

Revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% year-on-year to $2.75 billion.

