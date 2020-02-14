Markets
EXPE

Stock Alert: Expedia Up 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) are climbing more than 11% on Friday after the online travel company reported fourth-quarter earnings that surpassed the Street estimates.

Earnings for the quarter were $76 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, Expedia reported earnings $1.24 per share, that beat average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters by $0.05.

Revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% year-on-year to $2.75 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular