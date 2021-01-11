Stock Alert: Exact Sciences Touches New High

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of molecular diagnostics company Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) are rising more than 14% Monday morning after reporting fourth-quarter and full-year preliminary revenue, better than analysts' view.

The company expects revenue in the fourth quarter to be between $464.5 million and $467.5 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $431.18 million for the quarter.

For the full-year, the company projects revenue to be between $1.490 billion and $1.493 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $1.46 billion.

EXAS touched a new high of $152.48 this morning.

