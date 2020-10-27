Stock Alert: Exact Sciences Corporation Jumps On Thrive Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of cancer screening and diagnostic tests provider Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) are rising more than 17% Tuesday morning after the company said it has agreed to buy Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. for about $2.15 billion, cash and stock.

Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. is a healthcare company focused on incorporating earlier cancer detection into routine medical care.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2021.

The Exact Sciences shares touched a new high of $125.78 this morning.

