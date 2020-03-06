Stock Alert: Evoqua Water Technologies Falls More Than 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) are losing more than 6 percent in the morning trade on Friday at $19.03.

Thursday, Evoqua had announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 13 million shares of its common stock by certain shareholders of the company, at $19.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on March 10, 2020.

Evoqua said it is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is a provider of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies.

The stock has traded in a range of $11.54 to $25.23 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.