Markets
AQUA

Stock Alert: Evoqua Water On The Rise

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) have been climbing after it reported fourth-quarter results in November. The stock closed at $19.48, up 3.51% on Tuesday.

Revenues in the fourth quarter had risen 12.6% to $412.5 million from the prior-year period. Net income also improved to $1.69 million or $0.01 per share from net loss of $3.45 million or $0.03 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.

For fiscal 2019, revenues were $1.44 billion, 7.8% higher year-over-year, in line with expectations.

Looking forward to full-year, revenues are expected in the range of $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion compared with analysts estimate of $1.44 billion.

There were reports of First Trust Advisors LP increasing its stake in Evoqua by 14.7% in the third quarter.

The sale of the company's Memcor membrane business to DuPont Safety & Construction, which was announced in October, is expected to be completed this month. In October, Evoqua acquired a major stake in San Diego-based Frontier Water Systems, LLC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AQUA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular