Stock Alert: Evoqua Water Drops

(RTTNews) - Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) are edging down after gapping up at open on Thursday, despite no company-specific news. The shares are currently at $15.12, down 0.85 percent from the previous close of $15.26.

AQUA has been on a bullish trend for the last several days though it fell from its one-year peak in mid-February. The shares have traded in a range of $5.09-$16.89 for the 52-week period on the average volume of 1,160,376.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.