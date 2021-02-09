Stock Alert: Evoke Pharma Gains 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) are up nearly 30% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

EVOK is currently trading at $4.115, up $0.915 or 28.5937%, on the Nasdaq.

Last month, the specialty pharmaceutical company, which is focused on treatments for gastrointestinal disorders and diseases, announced positive findings from the first market research for Gimoti following its launch during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company commercially launched Gimoti nasal spray for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in November. Gimoti secured FDA approval in June last year.

