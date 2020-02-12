Stock Alert: Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Shares Hit 52-Week High On Upbeat Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) touched a 52-week high of $294.31 on Feb. 11, and closed Tuesday's trading session at $291.64, up $5.76 or 2.01%. The stock has been trading between $208.01 and $294.31 in the past one year. Trading volume increased to 401K versus an average volume of 244K shares.

The company reported Q4 net income of $217.6 million or $5.32 per share compared to a loss of $385.3 million or $9.58 per share last year.

After-tax operating income was $130.8 million or $3.20 per share compared to an after-tax operating loss of $236.9 million or $5.89 per share incurred in the prior year period.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

Total revenues amounted to $2.21 billion, higher than the previous year's revenue of $1.79 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.