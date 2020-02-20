Stock Alert: Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) reached a 52-week high of $105.99 on Feb. 19, thanks to the company's strong Q4 results. The stock has been trading between $59.85 and $105.99 in the past one year, and closed Wednesday's trading session at $104.21, up $12.37 or 13.47%. Trading volume jumped to 1.56 million versus an average volume of 398 thousand shares.

The company, on Feb. 19, reported Q4 GAAP net loss of $13.1 million or $0.39 per share versus a loss of $9.8 million or $0.33 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million or $0.05 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $2.8 million or $0.09 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

Total revenue was $57.1 million, an increase of 37% compared to $41.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Our strong fourth quarter, with results above our guidance ranges, capped an excellent year, with revenue growth of 37% for both the quarter and the year," said David Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Everbridge.

