Stock Alert: Ever-Glory Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) are currently trading up 17% on Tuesday morning continuing its upward momentum from last week, when it skyrocketed over 200%, despite no specific news that could push the stock higher.

Nano-cap company Ever-Glory shares are currently trading at $3.35, up $0.51 or 17.54%, on the Nasdaq. Ever-Glory has traded in a range of $0.61 to $6.76 during the year-to-date period.

China-based Every-Glory makes and sells apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the UK, Europe, Japan, and the U.S.

