Stock Alert: Ever-Glory International Surges To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) are skyrocketing almost 213 percent or $2.49 in Thursday's morning trade at $3.66, after touching a new 52-week high of $4.92 despite no specific news that could push the stock higher.

U.S. stocks are edging lower amid uncertainty about a new stimulus bill, as traders wait for more concrete signs of progress on an agreement. A report from the Labor Department showed a decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 17.

China-based Every-Glory makes and sells apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the UK, Europe, Japan, and the U.S.

Ever-Glory has traded in a range of $0.61 to $4.92 in the past 52 weeks.

