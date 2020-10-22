Markets
EVK

Stock Alert: Ever-Glory International Surges To New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) are skyrocketing almost 213 percent or $2.49 in Thursday's morning trade at $3.66, after touching a new 52-week high of $4.92 despite no specific news that could push the stock higher.

U.S. stocks are edging lower amid uncertainty about a new stimulus bill, as traders wait for more concrete signs of progress on an agreement. A report from the Labor Department showed a decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 17.

China-based Every-Glory makes and sells apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the UK, Europe, Japan, and the U.S.

Ever-Glory has traded in a range of $0.61 to $4.92 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular