Stock Alert: Ever-Glory International Soars 150%

(RTTNews) - Shares of the micro-cap company Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) are currently soaring 150% despite no press releases or SEC filings from the company.

EVK is currently trading at $5.24, up $3.14 or 149.52%, on the Nasdaq.

Ever-Glory International, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

