Markets
EB

Stock Alert: Eventbrite Shares Fall 16%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) are currently down more than 16% after the event-management services company's first-quarter revenues and profit missed Wall Street estimates.

EB is currently trading at $8.75, down $1.78 or 16.90%, on the NYSE.

Eventbrite reported a loss of $146.5 million or $1.71 per share, compared with a loss of $9.96 million or $0.13 per share last year.

Revenue fell 40% to $49.1 million from $81.3 million a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.24 per share on sales of $71.9 million.

Cancellations and postponements of all major live events because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the San Francisco-based company. Last month, Eventbrite announced a job reduction of 45% of its 1,000 employees.

On Monday, Eventbrite said it secured financing with Francisco Partners of up to $225 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular