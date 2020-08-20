Markets
Stock Alert: Eventbrite Rises 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eventbrite Inc. (EB) are rising almost 6 percent or $0.57 in Thursday's morning trade at $10.31 despite no specific news that could influence the event-management company's stock.

U.S. stocks are lower on Thursday amid concerns about the economic recovery after a report from the Labor Department showed an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 15.

Eventbrite has traded in a range of $5.71 to $22.90 in the past 52 weeks.

