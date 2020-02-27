Stock Alert: Etsy Gains On Earnings, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of online market place Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) are climbing more than 10% Thursday morning after the quarterly earnings surpassed the consensus estimates. The company also expects full-year revenue better than analysts' estimates. Net income for the fourth quarter was $31.29 million or $0.25 compared with $41.25 million or $0.32 per share last year. On an average 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.16 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $270 million from $200.03 million in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full year, revenue is expected in the range of $1.04 billion - $1.06 billion. The consensus estimate is at $1.02 billion.

ETSY is currently at $56.04, has traded in the range of $39.76- $73.34 in the past one year.

