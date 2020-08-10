Stock Alert: Eton Pharmaceuticals Climbs To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) are rising almost 16 percent or $1.05 in Monday's morning trade at $7.69, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $8.73 despite the absence of any specific news that could move the stock.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief to Americans. The executive orders include an extension of expanded unemployment benefits, a deferral of student loan payments through 2020, a federal moratorium on evictions and a payroll tax holiday.

Illinois-based Eton Pharmaceuticals will report its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 12. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.26 per share for the quarter on revenues of $290 thousand. Analysts' estimates typically exclude specific items.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has traded in a range of $2.50 to $8.73 in the past 52 weeks.

