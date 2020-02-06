Stock Alert: Ethan Allen Touches New Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of interior design company Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) touched a new low of $14.15 on Wednesday.

Net income in the second quarter was down at $7.1 million or $0.27 per share compared with $12.2 million or $0.45 per share in the comparable quarter last year. Adjusted EPS was reported at $0.27. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26.

Net sales decreased 11.5% to $174.6 million from $197.2 million last year. The top line was hurt by a 21.8% decrease in wholesale orders, followed by the company's transition from promotional to a membership model, launched in October last year.

Guiding to the third quarter, during the conference call, Chief Financial Officer Corey Whitely said, "As we had previously stated, the implementation of the Ethan Allen member program was expected to negatively impact our sales and profitability during the initial year as we transition to the membership model. Our second-quarter results reflected this, and we expect a similar impact in net sales and profitability for the third quarter ending March 31, 2020."

The downward journey of the stock started in January 2017 is still continuing with nearly 60% loss in the past three years. ETH closed yesterday's trade at $15.06.

