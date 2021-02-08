Markets
EL

Stock Alert: Estee Lauder Rises To New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), a maker of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, are adding more than 3 percent or $9.26 in Monday's morning trade at $282.07. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $283.17 as the company's earnings for the second quarter beat analysts' estimates.

Friday, Estee Lauder reported that its net income for the second quarter rose to $873 million or $2.37 per share from $557 million or $1.52 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $2.61 per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate of $1.69 per share. Net sales rose 5 percent to $4.85 billion from $4.62 billion last year.

For the third quarter, Estee Lauder forecast earnings in a range of $0.99 to $1.11 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share. The company projected reported net sales to increase between 13 and 14 percent, and grow between 10 and 11 percent on a constant currency basis. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $1.46 per share on a sales growth of 15.3 percent to $3.86 billion for the quarter.

Estee Lauder has traded in a range of $137.01 to $283.17 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More