Stock Alert: Esports Entertainment Spikes 30% On Securing Malta Gaming License

(RTTNews) - Shares of online gambling company Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) are surging more than 30% Wednesday after the company said it received gaming license for online pool betting from the Malta Gaming Authority.

The License, issued April 30, 2020, is effective for a 10-year term and may be renewed by MGA for further 10-year periods subject to regulatory provisions.

"Fresh off our announcement of a Binding LOI to acquire Argyll Entertainment last week, we are now in the early stages of executing an aggressive growth plan that contemplates both organic and acquisition growth strategies throughout 2020. This Malta License will be an important part of our growth plan," commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group.

GMBL is currently trading at $5.47. It has traded in the range of $2.40- $15.75 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.